Shelley boys hold on against Panthers

SHELLEY - The Shelley Russets boys soccer team has been battling to get back to .500 on the season since early season losses to Snake River, Marsh Valley and Teton dropped them to a 2-3 record.

On Saturday, the Russets were able to exact a measure of revenge against Snake River as they downed the Panthers by a 4-3 score to even the season record against Snake River. The Panthers had downed the Russets earlier in the month 2-0 in Thomas.

