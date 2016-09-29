Shelley Boys tie South Fremont at 1

By FRED DAVIS

SHELLEY - The Russets and Cougars waged a war on Wednesday afternoon on the Shelley pitch and when the dust cleared, the two teams were tied at 1 apiece.

"We played well, took advantage of a great penalty kick by Augustin Vega, and continued to improve," Coach Wes Stumbo said. "Our team goal was to show improvement in each practice and each game and we did that today."

Playing without leading scorer Jace Baron who was injured during play last Saturday, the Russets found goals tough to come by during the game as the Cougars repeatedly turned back each and every offensive thrust into the Cougar's end of the field. In return, the Cougars sent the ball back the other way, by going high, as in over the top of the Russet defense.

