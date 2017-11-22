Shelley city council reviews survey and water tank bid

Two of the topics discussed last Tuesday at the Shelley City Council meeting were the city survey and the awarding of the bid for another water tank for the city.

In Shelley, 1,109 surveys were effectively sent out. Of the surveys that were sent out, 222 were returned to City Hall.

To have a sample size that could be relied upon required that 219 surveys be returned. This survey had a +/_ 5 percent margin of error. “The survey gave us valuable insight,” Councilman Jeff Kelley said.

City Engineer Dave Noel of Forsgren Associates Inc. presented the two bids that were received to build a water tank for the city of Shelley. Those submitting bids were Dome Technologies of Idaho Falls and DN Tanks of Portland, Oregon. The council members voted unanimously to accept the lower bid submitted by Dome Technologies whose bid was $709,514.

