Shelley claims two golds at Tiger Grizz

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - There is a fight brewing and the Shelley Russets have just served notice that they will be a major contender when Shelley, Teton and Sugar-Salem all meet in their district tournament in a few weeks.

Shelley finished in a tie for eighth place in the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, securing a pair of titles from Derrick Stacey and Caleb Call. They were one point behind the total score of Teton, and the tie was with Sugar-Salem. All three have set designs on dethroning two time defending state champion Snake River at this year's state tournament and with what Shelley showed at the Tiger-Grizz, they may have just figured out how to do it.

Not only did the Russets get two titlists from the Tiger-Grizz, they also got an unexpected second place finish from Braxton Balmforth who is rounding into championship form at just the right time.

The Russets have also shown that there are a number of wrestlers who are capable of giving them valuable points in both district and state.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.