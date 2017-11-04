Shelley defeats Homedale

SHELLEY — Despite many penalties, turnovers and even a 15-minute power outage, the Shelley Russets defeated the Homedale Trojans, 35-21, in the Idaho 3A football quarterfinal Friday night.

After the visitors went three-and-out on their initial possession, it didn't take long for SHS (8-1) to strike first, as RB/placekicker Brandon McBride ran 28 yards for a touchdown. His extra point gave the home team a 7-0 lead with 10:26 in the first, and capped a 3 play, 60 yard drive.

The next Shelley score occurred at 5:55 of the first, as quarterback Jake Wray connected with wide receiver Mason Price for a 33-yard touchdown pass. McBride's point after increased the lead to 14-0.

Read the entire article in the Nov. 4 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.