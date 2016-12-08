Shelley dominates in wrestling

By FRED DAVIS

SHELLEY - The Shelley Russets showed that they are closer to midseason form than many wrestling teams in the area with a total whitewashing of Highway 91 neighbor Firth by a score of 81-0. The Russet grapplers also toppled Marsh Valley, expected to challenge Snake River for supremacy in District 5 by an overwhelming score of 56-9 in the tri match.

"We got some really good performances from two wrestlers that we count on to lead our team this season," Coach Robert Cox said. "Our returning state champion Caleb Call came through with a big pin against Firth and also won his earlier match against Marsh Valley, and what a great match from Braxton Balmforth, who got the win against Firth's state champ Colton Clemmons."

Of course, with the whitewashing of Firth, all 14 wrestlers from Shelley were victorious, although the first five wrestlers did receive forfeits from Firth.

