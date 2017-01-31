Shelley downs Firth 60-47

By FRED DAVIS

SHELLEY - On Monday night, it was simply too much. Too much of Brennon Wattenbarger, Adam Driscoll and Jack Thompson. Those three Russets combined for 48 points as the Russets were able to take care of the visiting Firth Cougars 60-47 in a non conference game for both teams.

"When we can get rolling behind those three players, we can be a handful for most teams," Assistant coach Ryan Frost said. "Brennon got going early, Adam carried us through the second and third, and Jack finished things off. That makes us really tough."

