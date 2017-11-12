Shelley falls to Fruitland

FRUITLAND - The Shelley Russets have had a two very good season back to back. They have taken a great tradition and built on it, unfortunately, they have come to the end of those season is much the same way, as the Fruitland Grizzlies have stood in their way from a 3A State Championship.

A year ago, the Russets were 11-0 as they headed to Middleton for their matchup against the Grizzles and they fell 35-28 and had their chances to win the title. This year, the Russets lost their first game and then ran off eight straight wins and again travelled to the other side of the state for a matchup against Fruitland in the semi-finals of the state tournament.

This time, the Russets were their own worse enemies, as they turned the ball over a couple of times in the first half, spotting the Grizzles a 19-0 lead before they eventually fell by a final of 19-14.

Please read the entire article in Monday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.