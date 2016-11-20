Shelley falls to Fruitland 35-28

By FRED DAVIS

MIDDLETON - The awaited battle between Shelley and Fruitland lived up to all the hype and pre game speculation. These are two very well coached, tough and inventive teams and they showed it on Saturday afternoon. When the dust settled after 48 minutes of in your face defenses and hard fighting offenses was a 7 point victory for Fruitland with Shelley driving and just running out of time in a Herculean effort to tie up the score and send the game to overtime.

The game began innocently enough, with Shelley kicking off and holding after a pair of first downs by the Grizzlies.

The Russets promptly moved the ball down the field, mixing the run well with the pass and the end result was a 17 yard pass play from Leckington to backup quarterback Jake Wray for the touchdown. With the Angel Herrera point after, the Russets had the lead 7-0. That is how the first quarter would end, Shelley having been steady on both sides of the ball.

