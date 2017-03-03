Shelley falls on last-second missed FG

MERIDIAN — The Shelley Russets began the 2017 with the highest of hopes, but those were quickly dashed by Kellogg in the opening round of the State Tournament Thursday evening as the Wildcats were able to stave off a Shelley last minute rally by a final of 54-53.

The game was not without its drama as both teams had chances to close the other team out and could not do so.

The first quarter was played as close to the vest as possible, but Kellogg would nail a pair long range three pointers from the hands of junior guard Chase Jerome to take the early lead at 15-10.

“We were getting the looks at the basket that we wanted early on, so we didn’t change much,” Coach Jim Kohlsen said. “We came out and were right back in the game quick enough.”o

The Russets were able to close the five point gap quickly in the second period, despite sitting a pair of starters who had two fouls.

“We talked things over at half time, and we thought that we were in pretty good shape,” Kohlsen said. “We weren’t going to panic, but they sure dictated the pace for us.”

