Shelley Girls Track team hoists banner

The Shelley High School Girls Track Team has been chasing the Sugar-Salem Diggers for over a year and it had to be considered a long shot for the team to overcome the perceived difference in the two teams as they headed to the Idaho State Track and Field Championships. After all, they had just been defeated by the Diggers in the District 6 Track Meet, although it had only been a narrow defeat, by a mere four points.

Shelley came away from the District meet with a renewed confidence and buoyed by a number of District Titles in hand, went after the Diggers once again in the State Meet with hopes of regaining the Team Title that they had won back in 2016.

