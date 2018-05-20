Shelley girls win state track title

When the Shelley Russets Girl's Track Team went to the District 6 Track Meet a week ago, they were thrilled to have qualified their four relay teams to state. They stacked their lineups in a way, to make sure that they had the best they could when the state tournament arrived should they qualify.

"We were lucky to get all four teams qualified," Head Coach Ryan Campbell said. "Usually, you are pretty lucky to get three teams in, but to get four and then have them run the way they did at this meet was just phenomenal."

Sugar-Salem was the favorite, there was no doubt about it. They had just beaten the Russets at the district meet and they had depth at nearly every event. The Russets however, had quality and they won 12 events at the district meet.

Please read the entired article in the Monday edition of the Morning News.