Shelley grabs second place in wrestling

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

NAMPA - The Shelley Russets sent a large contingent of wrestlers to the state wrestling championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, most of them underclassmen. There were a springing of seniors in the mix, but the class of the team were a pair of returning state champions in Darrick Stacey and Caleb Call. Both are strong wrestlers and were seeded the top of their respective brackets. But they mean so much more to this team of grapplers. They are leaders and they spent countless of hours working with Coach Robert Fox to help prepare the youngsters for what they would expect to experience at the state tournament.

Call and Stacey, best friends for several years, did their part and the youngsters performed above expectations and signaled that they would be one of the favorites for years to come when they gather the best wrestlers from across the state to compete for individual glory and team honors. When you put together all of the efforts of this young Shelley team, they finished second in the state as a team in the 3A classification. Stacey and Call repeated their individual championships from a year ago, but they also carried a couple of other Russets to second place finishes, including freshman Taylor Balmforth, who was a runner up in one of the toughest weight divisions and against team mate Call, who finished the year with a 52-2 record.

Please read the entire article in Monday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.