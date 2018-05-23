Shelley graduates 149

It was a celebration as 149 Shelley High School graduates marched into the Shelley High School gymnasium to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Zachary Marshall and Katelyn Elizondo were selected as Mr. and Miss Shelley High during Tuesday’s festivities. Students selected for these titles are selected because of their friendliness, service and dedication. Marshall was the student body president; Elizondo was the student body reporter.

With the help of local businesses, charitable and service organizations in Shelley as well as scholarships from colleges and grants, the total award amount earned by this class is $1,089,210.

“This has been one of our school goals; that students should go on,” Senior Class Advisor Troy Cook said.

Senior Class President Trey Erikson welcomed his class, families, friends and faculty.

“We face a road of endless opportunity,” he said.

