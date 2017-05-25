Shelley High School wins Academic Achievment Award for girl's track

By FRED DAVIS

SHELLEY - Athletics fails if it doesn't go hand in hand with academics. At least that is the case in High School and College. You could make a case that colleges prepare their athletes for an eventual career in athletics, but the actual percentages of athletes who go on and have a professional career is very low.

This spring, the Shelley Girl's Track team and the Baseball team have been so honored.

In 1995, the Idaho High School Activities Association instituted an Academics award that goes to the highest grade point average in each sport each year, and an overall academic award for the school who has the highest grade point average and displays appropriate sportsmanship among their varsity sports.

