Shelley kicks off graduation season

At the top of their class are valedictorians Paytin Drollinger and Heather Richardson and salutatorian John Keenan. Shelley High School graduated 129 Tuesday evening.Shelley High School graduates wait for the rest of their class to enter the gymnasium at the start of the graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening.Shelley High School graduates join the Show Choir to sing ‘I Loved’ under the direction of Jason Peters.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
SHELLEY

One hundred twenty-nine seniors—67 boys and 62 girls—graduated from Shelley High School on Tuesday evening. The class, as a whole, received $950,400 worth of awards and scholarships.
Each year the senior class elects Mr. and Miss Shelley High School. Matthew Leal was elected Mr. Shelley High; Olivia Archibald was elected Miss Shelley.
Paytin Drollinger and Heather Richardson were the valedictorians; John Keenan was the salutatorian.
In her valedictory address, Drollinger said, “There are 48 banners in this gymnasium. Our class put up 22 percent of those banners.”
The banners exemplify a great bit of work, sweat and dedication, she said.
“Today is a Banner Day,” Drollinger said. “We have put in the work; we get the recognition. Start working for your next Banner Day.”
She quoted C.S. Lewis who stated: “Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different.”
