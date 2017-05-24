Shelley kicks off graduation season

One hundred twenty-nine seniors—67 boys and 62 girls—graduated from Shelley High School on Tuesday evening. The class, as a whole, received $950,400 worth of awards and scholarships.

Each year the senior class elects Mr. and Miss Shelley High School. Matthew Leal was elected Mr. Shelley High; Olivia Archibald was elected Miss Shelley.

Paytin Drollinger and Heather Richardson were the valedictorians; John Keenan was the salutatorian.

In her valedictory address, Drollinger said, “There are 48 banners in this gymnasium. Our class put up 22 percent of those banners.”

The banners exemplify a great bit of work, sweat and dedication, she said.

“Today is a Banner Day,” Drollinger said. “We have put in the work; we get the recognition. Start working for your next Banner Day.”

She quoted C.S. Lewis who stated: “Isn’t it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different.”

