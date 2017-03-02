Shelley loses heartbreaker in state opener

The Shelley Russets suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds against Kellogg. Shelley had the ball, trailing by one with 30 seconds to play. The Russets struggled to find an open shot until the clock was winding down and a three-point shot and offensive put back attempt were no good as Kellogg hung on, sending Shelley to the consolation bracket on Friday. See the full story in Friday's Morning News.