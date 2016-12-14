Shelley man arrested for burglary

Idaho Falls Police arrested 37‐year‐old Tyler J. Ker for burglary after he was caught stealing from multiple retail stores in Idaho Falls.

Ker of Shelley was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

According to reports, officers responded to Shopko, 800 E. 17th St., in reference to a burglary complaint around 1:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Shopko employees reported that a man, later identified as Ker, walked out their store

with $681 in stolen merchandise. When confronted by store employees, Ker left in a white Oldsmobile Alero.

He was found and stopped by law enforcement just south of the 17th and Holmes intersection. During the stop, police learned Ker stole merchandise from Walmart and Home Depot. Merchandise was valued at $373 and $103, respectively.