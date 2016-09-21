Shelley man arrested for lewd conduct

Idaho Falls Police arrested 19-year-old Ruben R. Ponce on Monday morning on a warrant for lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Ponce is from Shelley; he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

According to reports, Ponce was arrested following an investigation into reports he had sexual relations with a 12-year-old Idaho Falls girl who he met on Facebook. The incident, which occurred in the 1400 block of West Broadway, was reported to police on Monday, Sept. 12.

The maximum sentence he could face is life in prison.