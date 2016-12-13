Shelley man killed in I-15 crash

On Tuesday, January 13, 2016 at approximately 4:23 pm, the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash northbound I15 at milepost 96, near Blackfoot.

Shawn Ringel, 39, of Shelley, was northbound on I15 in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Ringel was northbound when he went off the left shoulder, over corrected, and went off the right shoulder rolling multiple times. Ringel was ejected from the vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.