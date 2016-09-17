Shelley moves to 4-0 with win

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

SHELLEY - The Shelley Russets have been controlling the ball and their opponents through the first three games of the 2016 season. Friday night was homecoming and Shelley did not stop their domination of teams visiting the home turf in pouncing on the Preston Indians by a score of 48-28.

"We love the way that our players went to work tonight," Coach Jake Monahan said. "We have to clean up a few things on our special teams because we cannot give up long runs on kick offs and onside kicks. That just can't happen when we play, so we will work on that this week."

