Shelley moves to 7-0 with anothe lopsided win

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

SHELLEY - The Shelley Lady Russets soccer team continued their prolific scoring in another blowout win against an overmatched and undermanned team with a 13-0 win over the visiting South Fremont Cougars on Wednesday.

The Russets would score early and often in building up a 6-0 halftime lead and although Coach Jim Gregory would substitute liberally and often, the goals just kept coming.

"We don't try to score this many goals, but our girls are coached and taught that when the shot is there, to take it," Gregory said. "Everybody on the team played and many of our players were shuffled around so that they got playing time at positions they don't normally play."

Led by leading scorer Brittney Baron, who would total seven goals on the afternoon, her fourth game with seven or more goals in a single game this season, the Russets just showed they were the better team in every phase of the game.

