Shelley names new basketball coach

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

SHELLEY - Shelley High School has just announced that Wally Foster has been selected to take over the Head Coaching duties for the Boy's Basketball Team. The decision has left an opening for a head coach in the girl's basketball program.

Foster, who in the past year has been an assistant coach for football and the head coach for both girl's basketball and baseball is excited about the prospects for the coming year.

