Shelley police officer dies of apparent heart attack

A Shelley Police Officer died of an apparent heart attack while on duty.

Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler said, "It is with great sadness this morning to report the loss of a brother from the Shelley Police Department overnight. Sgt. Kent Swanson collapsed on duty while at a disturbance and was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died of an apparent heart attack."

"Sgt. Swanson was a K9 Officer, veteran and member of the Idaho Falls Police Department FOP Lodge 6," he said. "Shelley is a small but very close community with only eight police officers. This is a huge loss for them."

Mohler said, "Please keep the Swanson family and our brother and sister from the Shelley PD in your thoughts and prayers."

