Shelley Preparedness Fair Saturday

The Preparedness Fair in Eastern Idaho is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shelley High School, 570 W. Fir Street in Shelley.

Doors open promptly at 8 a.m.; classes begin at 9 a.m.

Featured at this year’s fair are skill building and information packed classes taught by local and regional specialists. In addition to the classes, attendees can learn and enjoy displays and demonstrations from preparedness minded local businesses.

The fair is open to the public. There is no cost to attend the fair and no for the classes.

Displays offer information from insurance to solar lighting, honey to growing chickens, birth preparedness kits as well as camping tips.

About 4,000 to 6,000 visitors are expected at this year’s fair.

“So come early.”

Classes explore a wide variety of preparedness issues. Seating availability is on a first come first serve basis.

Two of the class presenters are Claudia Orgill and Joel Skousen.

For over seven years, Orgill spent much of her time in search of the most effective remedies that would help save her life from the grips of Lyme disease.

After extensively researching the health threats that take place after a disaster, she realized that not only was it important to store food, it was also critical to store effective and potentially life-saving remedies and tools.

Orgill is the author of “Beyond Wheat and Weeds,” a guidebook that teaches what she has learned. Visit her blog at www.HealthyPreparedness.blogspot.com .

Skousen is a designer of high security residences and retreats for the past 40 years and is the publisher of the “World Affairs Brief,” a weekly internet news analysis service.

Skousen possesses a broad background in various disciplines which allows him to analyze geopolitical issues from personal experience. He is a former marine office and fighter pilot and is intimately familiar with security and defense issues.

He is the author of four books, one on law and government and three on his special design innovations in security architecture and strategic relocation.

Classes on solar energy, herbal would management, prep tech: gadget and gizmos for preparedness and identity theft prevention and recovery are also available. Classes on pruning, gardening, cheese making, affordable firearms and self-defense training as well as water filtration and storage are offered.

The complete class schedule is available by visiting Shelley Ready/2017 Emergency Preparedness Fair.