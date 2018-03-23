Shelley Preparedness Fair is Saturday

Are you ready for the next disaster in Eastern Idaho? Or perhaps an everyday home disaster? Attend the Shelley Preparedness Fair and gain ideas and insights on how to be prepared for all types of events.

The Preparedness Fair opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, at Shelley High School. Classes begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. Twenty-five classes are offered.

"People can take classes about root cellars or what weeds they can eat or how to be prepared for a disaster with certain gadgets," Adam French, one of the organizers, said. "People also can learn how to make water drinkable."

He added, "Medical classes also are available, including one about fighting chronic disease that might happen in a disaster." French said, "Booths and vendors will show be on hand to show their products. Information, books and/or videos will be available. About 4,000 to 6,000 people attend this Preparedness Fair, so come early."

The event is free. People are encouraged to bring canned goods that will be donated to the North Bingham County Food Bank.