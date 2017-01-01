Shelley rolls over FIler

SHELLEY - The Shelley Russets invited the Filer Wildcats to town for homecoming and then turned into a most inhospitable host as they stormed to a big victory behind junior quarterback Jake Wray. Wray threw three first half touchdown passes and ran for another as the Russets stormed to a 34-0 lead by halftime and turned things over to the reserves.

The lead turned out to be an insurmountable obstacle for the Wildcats as they fell to the Russets by a final of 34-0.

