Shelley Russets advance in district play

SHELLEY - District tournament play kicked off Monday afternoon for the Shelley Russets and they hosted the North Fremont Huskies in a winner move on, loser go home contest. The Russets did just enough to pull out a 2-1 victory and advance on, with the unenviable task of traveling to Sugar-Salem to take on the top seeded Diggers on their home field.

Both teams struggled at the outset, seemingly testing the other's defense for openings before Shelley was able to wrest control away from the Huskies.

"I thought that we started really slow today, whether it was the missing players or what, I don't know, but we were slow," Coach Wes Stumbo said. "We finally kicked it into gear and got that first goal and we settled down a lot."

