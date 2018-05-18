Shelley school board busy

Bullying was brought up during the patron input portion of the Shelley School Board meeting on Thursday evening in Shelley.Hailey Walker, HR Assistant of Basic American Foods, presented a $3,000 check to the English as a Second Language teacher, Patricia Gil, during the public session. This money will be used to purchase Chrome books.

“Chrome books help students learn and help them to use technology,” Gil said. Carolyn Munro, who arranges substitutes across the district, was recognized as employee of the month during the meeting.

“She has been arranging for substitutes in the district for 20 years,” Sunrise Elementary Principal Robyn Elswood said. “She has never seen a complete television show.”

To read the complete story, see it in the Saturday, May 19, edition of the Morning News.