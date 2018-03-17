Shelley School Board talks security

School security was front and center at the Shelley School Board agenda on Thursday evening. The trustees have set a work meeting to review building safety recommendations. Administrators also will be present. The work meeting will begin at 5 p.m on Thursday, April 12, in the District Service Center training room, 185 W. Center St., in Shelley.

The work session is a public meeting. The public, however, cannot ask questions.

Shelley High School senior Gage Duffin, 17, asked school board members to implement safety measures that would restrict access to school district building and facilities. He presented a petition to the school board with nearly 275 signatures.

"The petition was signed the by School Resource Office, faculty and students," he said.

Duffin's request is simple—lock all Shelley High School doors while school is in session.

