Shelley singer needs your vote

Sage Patchin from Shelley needs your vote. She is one of four finalists in the National Cattlemen's National Anthem Contest. The winner earns a four-day trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to sing the National Anthem at the Grand Ol' Opry in February 2017.

To win this honor, Sage needs your vote—once each day from now through Wednesday, Nov. 23.

To vote, visit: http://convention.beefusa.org/general-information/get-involved/national-... or you can find a link on Sage's Twitter page (@sage_patchin). The singer with the most votes will win.

Patchin's mother, Chelese Patchin said, "It's super easy to vote. The site just records your vote."

Sixteen-year-old Patchin is a junior at Shelley High School. Last year, she placed second in this competition. She won the Carmus Jamboree's "Sing it On" competition that qualified her to travel to Nashville where she recorded a demo in a professional recording studio.

"My community and school are so supportive," she said. "Each day, my school asks people to vote for me during morning announcements. I feel really supported and really loved. I am so thankful for my family and friends."

Patchin learned about the contest through her aunt, Allyson Eliason, who married a fifth generation cattlemen.

"I'm hoping to represent my family, the cattle industry, veterans who have done so much for our country and Idaho and its agricultural industry," she said. "I've been singing since I was little; I would like to have a career in the music industry. This would be good exposure for me."

This contest is entitled, "Tune Up for Tennessee 2017 National Anthem Contest." The winner will sing the National Anthem three times during the National Cattlemen's Convention—during the the opening ceremony; during the Friday night event at the Grand Ol' Opry; and again on Saturday.

Patchin has performed the Star Spangled Banner at a number of events, including at a Utah Jazz game between the Jazz and the Clippers; on the Global Sounds float at the 2016 Winter Wonderland Parade; at the Colorado Crossroads National Volleyball Qualifier in Denver and at several minor league baseball games.