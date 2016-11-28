Shelley singer wins trip to Nashville

It's official. Sage Patchin from Shelley is heading to Nashville in February 2017 to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." She learned on Monday morning that she won the National Cattlemen's National Anthem Contest. She has earned a four-day trip to Nashville to sing the National Anthem at the Grand Ol' Opry.

To win the contest, she needed the most votes. People voted online until Wednesday, Nov. 23.

"I'm super excited," Patchin said. "I am absolutely so thankful for the people who voted for me. I thank my community, my family and family of families; friends and friends of friends. I had so much support. I couldn't be more thankful."

She said she was kind of in awe. Random people who she didn't know well were coming up to her to tell her they voted for her and were checking all the time to see who was ahead.