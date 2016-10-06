Shelley soccer wins 3-0

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

SHELLEY - The Shelley Lady Russets continued on their way to an undefeated season and a return to the state tournament with a relatively easy 3-0 win over the overmatched North Fremont Huskies.

"We didn't play our best, but we got the win and we shall move on," Coach Jim Gregory said. "We got done what we wanted and with the Harvest Break and an erratic practice schedule, we will use this as our practice for the week."

Shelley got two goals from leading scorer Brittney Baron and another goal from Abbey Crandall and goalie Meg Gold recorded her ninth consecutive shut out on the season as the Russet now wait for Sugar Salem to come to town on Friday with a 5:30 start.

See the entire story in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.