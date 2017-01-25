Shelley takes care of Snake River 58-33

By FRED DAVIS

SHELLEY - It is often said that how you react to the first punch in a heavyweight fight will determine who wins the fight. Tuesday night, two of the 3A heavyweights in Eastern Idaho met in Shelley. Snake River had handled the Russets several weeks ago, when Shelley visited Snake River. This was the all important rematch, where if Snake River were to emerge with another win, they would have bragging rights for Bingham County. If Shelley got the win, then bragging rights would have to wait for another day.

The first punch was thrown by Shelley, not a literal punch, but when Snake River's Porter Baldwin went for his first basket, he was shut down. Defensive specialist Mason Price of Shelley was the culprit and he didn't let up. Not in the first quarter, not the second, not at all during the game. Price was everywhere, offensively and defensively and he set the tone for the game. In the end, Shelley had emerged with the victory by a score of 58-33.

