Shelley takes down Soda Springs

SHELLEY - The Shelley Russets burst out of the gates and literally ran the Cardinals of Soda Springs out of the gym in the first quarter. Using a pair of dunks and four layups from senior Mason Price, the Russets quickly built up a 20-6 first quarter lead and Head Coach Wally Foster was able to substitute liberally from that point on as the Russets cruised to a 55-45 non conference win.

