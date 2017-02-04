Shelley in top four in Wresting at Challis

By FRED DAVIS

CHALLIS - The Shelley Russets and Firth Cougars wrestling teams travelled to Challis for the annual Challis Wrestling Tournament and Shelley is sitting in fourth place after the preliminary rounds. Firth only took two wrestlers to the tournament, and defending state champion Colton Clemens is through to the quarter finals.

Shelley is sitting in fourth place, only twelve points behind the leader, Canyon Ridge. Shelley took a full roster to the tournament, but did not take their two defending champions as they will be participating in the annual Hall of Fame Classic in Boise.

