Shelley topples Snake River 6-0

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The Shelley Lady Russets came calling to the Snake River pitch on Wednesday and despite a spirited second half by the home standing Lady Panthers, came away with a 6-0 victory.

The Lady Russets used a hat trick from Brittney Baron and stellar goal keeping from senior Meg Gold to post the victory.

