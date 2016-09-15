Shelley topples Snake River 6-0
By:
FRED DAVIS
Thursday, September 15, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
By FRED DAVIS
sports@am-news.com
THOMAS - The Shelley Lady Russets came calling to the Snake River pitch on Wednesday and despite a spirited second half by the home standing Lady Panthers, came away with a 6-0 victory.
The Lady Russets used a hat trick from Brittney Baron and stellar goal keeping from senior Meg Gold to post the victory.
