Shelley tops Kimberly

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

SHELLEY - Kimberly made the trek from the Magic Valley to take on the Lady Russets of Shelley and the Lady Bulldogs were sent home in straight sets, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-18.

"The girls played really well tonight and we took advantage of some mistakes by Kimberly," Coach Dave Cousins said. "We got some great play from out front line who outplayed Kimberly and we went on for a satisfying win tonight."

The Russets were led by Alexis Thompson who had 15 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks and 3 assists, Madelaine VanOrden who had 7 kills, 9 digs, and one assist, Alyssa Wray who picked up 4 kills, 10 digs, 5 assists, and a block, Chloe Thompson had 5 kills and a block, Sage Patchin had one kill, 6 digs, 26 assists and a pair of aces and Amy White contributed 2 kills, 3 digs, 2 assists and a perfect passing record of 3.0.

"The 3.0 rating by Amy White is the first time that I have ever seen a perfect passing score recorded in a game in all the years that I have been coaching," Cousins said. "The whole team contributed and the front line was especially on top of their game tonight."

Next up for the Russets will be the Ririe triangle on Tuesday against Ririe and Firth.