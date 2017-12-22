Shelley tops Kimberly and Pocatello in Jerome Tourney

JEROME - The Shelley Russets packed their bags for a three day, mid-week basketball tournament in Jerome, with games scheduled against Centennial, Pocatello and Kimberly. The Russets return with a pair of nice wins following an opening game loss to Centennial.

Wins against 4A Pocatello and Kimberly followed that opening game loss and showed that the Russets are rounding into form just in time to approach the conference season following the first of the new year.

