Shelley tops Teton in football

SHELLEY - The Shelley Russets welcomed Teton to town for a friendly game of football, but as it was senior night, there was nothing friendly about the way the Russets played ball against the Redskins.

The Russets simply stuffed the Redskins from the outset with a very stout defense and an opportunistic offense that while it wasn't running on all eight cylinders, did enough to prevail by a final score of 21-0.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.