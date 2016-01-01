Shelley trustees review variety of programs during September meeting

Shelley school board trustees approved an FFA trip to Denver in January, were presented the student attendance totals, heard about various opportunities for students and were presented the school safety program.

The Shelley FFA teacher asked the trustees to approve a trip in January to the Denver Stock Show. The dates are Jan. 18-23, 2017. The cost is $650 which is about half of the cost of attending the National FFA convention. This request was approved.

Principals at each school reported on attendance and the beginning of school. The total student attendance in the district is 2,277 which is a net increase of 66 students.

Superintendent Bryan Jolley said, "Because the district is up 66 students which is about 2.5 percent growth, the district would qualify for an emergency levy."

An emergency levy is not voted on but is put in place if there is an unexpected increase in the number of students. The Shelley School District anticipated a student population of 2,211.

Speaking to the trustees, Jolley said, "Since you promised voters that if the levy passed, you would not ask for an emergency levy, the idea is moot."

There are 196 freshmen at SHS; 165 sophomores; 165 juniors and 135 seniors, as well as five new teachers and new programs.