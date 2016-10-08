Shelley validates top ranking

SHELLEY - When Shelley opened the gates to the football stadium on Friday night, they welcomed in the South Fremont Cougars with open arms. On tap was a highly anticipated contest between the numbers one and three teams in the most recent Idaho Media Poll and both teams were unbeaten, 11-0 between the two of them. When the dust settled in the Shelley area, the Russets proved who the better team was by virtue of a one sided 34-8 victory.

The game started out rather inauspiciously as the two teams were trading punts throughout the entire first quarter, each team fighting for every yard and working to get field position.

Then a pair of the Russet 'triumvirate' of Price, Leckington and Jensen stepped up and changed the course of the game in a matter of a few minutes.

At the 10:21 mark of the second quarter, Mason Price used his substantial speed to rush in off the corner and blocked a punt on the Cougar 23 yard line. Mr. Opportunity, Bryon Leckington raced in as well, picked the ball up on the seven yard line and suddenly the Russets were ahead 7-0.

