Shelley volleyball celebrates senior night

SHELLEY - Senior nights were created to honor those who have toiled for a school in an athletic event for nothing more than a letter award and the hopes of a college scholarship. In the case of the Shelley Russets on Wednesday night, it was to say good bye to Chloe Thompson, the lone senior on the squad and honor her for all she has done to bring a young squad along and in the process, endear her to the coaching staff and her fellow players. Thompson has been an integral part of the program for a couple of years and the team honored her for her efforts and tenacity during her tenure on the squad.

The Russets then went out and dismantled a tough Teton squad who brought their 'A' game to the gymnasium. The Russets were able to win in straight sets, by scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-17 and while a couple of the games were probably closer in the score than reality would have you see, it was just what the Russets needed as they head towards the district tournament next week.

Please read the entire story in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.