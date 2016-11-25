Shelley's boys basketball preview

By FRED DAVIS

SHELLEY - When Jim Kolsen took over the boys basketball program a year ago, he knew that he was inheriting a program that was rich in tradition and was used to winning. Not just winning, but winning in a big way. District championships were almost not enough, it had to be the big blue trophy from the state tournament. Until you get one of those, with your name on it, it is almost as if you still had to prove your worth as a coach. To a certain extent, I am sure that Kolsen must have felt that way.

He was installing a new offense and defense from his predecessor and it was taking time trying to get the players adjusted to the new system and way of doing things.

His team struggled through the early going and heading into conference play, his record was south of the .500 mark. I am sure Kolsen had to be wondering what he had gotten himself into.

Then things began to click for his team. They seemed to be grasping what concepts he was teaching. It was almost as if a light had gone on in the players heads and they got everything. The scores started to turn around and by the end of the season, heading into the district tournament, the team had some confidence and the coach did as well.

