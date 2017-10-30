Shelley's Callahan wins state cross country title

EAGLE ISLAND STATE PARK - One year ago, Shelley graduate Paytin Drollinger strolled home in front of the field at the 3A Idaho State Cross Country meet which was held in Pocatello at Portneuf Wellness Park and became the third straight female runner from Shelley High School to capture the state individual title and led her team to their third straight team title in the process.

When she was asked who she was passing the torch to as the next leader of the Lady Russets harriers she didn't even hesitate to say that Karlie Callahan would be the next leader and winner for the Russets.

That prediction came true on Saturday, as Callahan took down the top honors with a strong run over the Eagle Island course. Callahan's win was even more spectacular when you consider that she has been battling injuries since last spring's track season and had only recently been cleared to return to running this fall.

Please read the entire article in the Monday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.