Shelley's Stohl signs letter of intent
FRED DAVIS
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The second girls soccer player from the 3A state runner-ups this past fall, has now signed to play soccer this coming fall for a college program. Following in the footsteps of mid-fielder Brie Stumbo who signed with Monmouth of Chicago less than a month ago, Emma Stohl, an all-state defender this past season, has now signed with Southern Virginia University.
