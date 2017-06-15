Shelley's water tower approved

Bingham County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) commissioners approved the four conditional use permit requests that came before them Wednesday.

The City of Shelley requested a conditional use permit to install an 800,000 gallon water tower on their property at the top of Butte Hill at 1209 N. 900 E. It is zoned agricultural and consists of approximately 20 acres.

