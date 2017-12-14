Sheriff: Stop for school busses

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints against drivers passing school busses with their red lights on and the stop arm out. These complaints are mostly happening on Highway 39 where the new road construction was done last year putting in a turn lane from 500 West to 690 West. I believe that people are confused that since the turn lane is there that they do not need to stop for the school bus with the stop arm out. This is not correct. When a driver is on a roadway that is less than 4 lanes it must come to a stop when a school bus has activated its red lights and the stop arm is out.

Officers have been out working to spot these violations.

I have included the Idaho Code that deals with overtaking and passing a school bus.

49-1422.

OVERTAKING AND PASSING SCHOOL BUS.

(1) The driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking from either direction any school bus stopped on the highway shall stop before reaching the school bus when there is in operation on a school bus the visual signals specified in section 49-915, Idaho Code, and the driver of a vehicle shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the visual signals are no longer actuated. Oncoming traffic on a highway of more than three (3) lanes is not required to stop upon meeting a school bus when visual signals are actuated. Any person found guilty of violating the provisions of this subsection shall be fined an amount of not less than one hundred dollars ($100) nor more than five hundred dollars ($500).

(2) Every school bus shall be equipped with visual signals meeting the requirements of section 49-915, Idaho Code, which shall be actuated by the driver of the school bus whenever, but only whenever, the vehicle is stopped on the highway for the purpose of receiving or discharging school children. A school bus driver shall not actuate the special visual signals:

(a) In business districts designated by the department or local authorities;

(b) At intersections or other places where traffic is controlled by traffic control signals or peace officers; or

(c) In designated school bus loading areas where the bus is entirely off the roadway.

(3) Every school bus shall bear upon the front and rear plainly visible signs containing the words "SCHOOL BUS" in letters not less than eight (8) inches in height. When a school bus is being operated upon a highway for purposes other than the actual transportation of children either to or from school all markings thereon indicating "school bus" shall be covered or concealed.