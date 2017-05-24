Sheriff's office performs final dive at Rose Pond
LESLIE SIEGER
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office performed its final dive at Rose Pond Wednesday in search of Kelley Haney, the woman who has been missing since Thursday, May 11. They will continue to search the pond by boat.
"We will still bring boats out and search the water and the banks," said Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
