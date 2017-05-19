Sheriff's Office realeases missing person poster

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for Kelley Haney, the 37 year old missing woman. Friday, they released a missing person poster and would like for anyone with information to call them at (208)785-1234.

"We are continuing the search efforts in the Rose Pond area," said Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner. "However we want to encourage anyone that feels like they might have information to help in the investigation. We are following up on all tips."